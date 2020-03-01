OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $234,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 882 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Paycom Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Paycom Software stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.88. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

