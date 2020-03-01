OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $261,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $299,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after acquiring an additional 674,863 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,522,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.80. 2,333,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.91 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

