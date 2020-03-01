OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $261,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. 20,834,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,227. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

