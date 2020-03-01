OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $298,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.