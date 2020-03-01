OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $306,000 in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,426.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,610. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. ValuEngine upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

