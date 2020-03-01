OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $345,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 23,262,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,283. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.