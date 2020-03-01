OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $372,000 in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.08. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.35.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

