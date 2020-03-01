OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWO traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 7,176,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,093. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

