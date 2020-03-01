OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,664,000. State Street Corp raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after buying an additional 1,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. 2,994,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,250. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.