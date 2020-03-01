OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $204,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,740 shares of company stock worth $11,835,337. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.36. 2,162,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,467. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.66.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

