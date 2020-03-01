OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,733 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 8,408,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,328. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

