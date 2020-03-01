OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,330,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 107.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.