OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,280,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,811. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.78 and its 200-day moving average is $312.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.