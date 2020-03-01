OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,567. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,615. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

