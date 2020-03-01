OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,267,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,834. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.