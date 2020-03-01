OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 78,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 60,193 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 665,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

NYSE WPG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 16,275,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $466.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPG. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.