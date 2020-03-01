OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,258,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,006,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

