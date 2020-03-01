OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Five9 by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,540. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -912.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $295,765.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,993,596.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $202,461.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,918 shares of company stock worth $16,535,281. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

