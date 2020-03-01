OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,412 Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. 1,672,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,670. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

