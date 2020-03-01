OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 45,346 Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprint alerts:

Shares of Sprint stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 43,294,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,816,808. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

In related news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.