OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGH. Cowen lowered Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of TGH stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.25. 441,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,090. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.20%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.