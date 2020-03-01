OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

CX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,112,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

