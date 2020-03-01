OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 21,456,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,230,080. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

