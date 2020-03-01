OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $349,000 Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 113,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. 8,552,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

