OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 180,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,585. Cellectis SA has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

