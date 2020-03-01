OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMC traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $120.26. 2,426,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.18.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

