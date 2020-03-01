Oppenheimer Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from to in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.94.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.58. 1,409,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,807. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.