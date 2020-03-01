Oppenheimer Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from to in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.58. 1,409,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,807. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

