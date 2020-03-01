Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pearson has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $11.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.