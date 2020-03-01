Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.
PSO opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pearson has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $11.51.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.