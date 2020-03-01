Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Perspecta has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

