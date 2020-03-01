Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,150 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $237,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,469,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

