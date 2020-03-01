Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $266.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.38.

PSA opened at $209.12 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $202.84 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average is $230.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

