Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,130.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,475 shares of company stock worth $8,357,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Q2 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Q2 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.