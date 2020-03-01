Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.62-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.62-4.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

PWR opened at $38.13 on Friday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

