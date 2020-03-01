Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,052,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,325,196. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,552,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,562,041.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,053,818 shares of company stock valued at $598,851,492.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

