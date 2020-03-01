Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires New Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,313,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after purchasing an additional 205,052 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 459,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $65.81. 1,339,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

