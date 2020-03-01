Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 275 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,901,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,897. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $68.16 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

