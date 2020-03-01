Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 7,530 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter.

IBND traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.51. 33,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,745. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

