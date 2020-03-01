Rathbone Brothers plc Buys Shares of 4,500 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. 8,056,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,875. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

