Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Markel were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Markel by 35.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total value of $283,072.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,662.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,599. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

MKL stock traded down $44.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,181.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,169.84. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

