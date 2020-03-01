Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. 6,543,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

