Rathbone Brothers plc Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 245.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

HMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,984,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of -1.19. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

