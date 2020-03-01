Rathbone Brothers plc Has $448,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,491. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

