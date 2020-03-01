Rathbone Brothers plc Has $579,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 417.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,174,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,678,000 after buying an additional 295,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average of $172.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.66 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.