Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $223,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 17,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.80. 146,522,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,861,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.10 and its 200-day moving average is $204.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $169.27 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

