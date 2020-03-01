Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Stock Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Heico were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 27.6% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heico in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.85. 2,366,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,914. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

