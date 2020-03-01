Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $254.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,916,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,342. The stock has a market cap of $240.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.28. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

