Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New $421,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. 22,465,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,098. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

