Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $16.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $616.03. 1,023,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,725. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $436.45 and a 12 month high of $756.48. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $678.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.80.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

