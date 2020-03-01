Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,182,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

