Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. 1,654,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,268. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

